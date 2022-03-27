OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,343 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.06% of First Merchants worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 144.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $48.73.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRME. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

