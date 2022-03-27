OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $256.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $497,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,849 shares of company stock valued at $21,606,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

