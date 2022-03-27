OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after acquiring an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $56.74 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

