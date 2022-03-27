OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.96 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cigna by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $346,946,000 after buying an additional 224,514 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 212,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,443,000 after acquiring an additional 158,108 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $243.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.76. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

