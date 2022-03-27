OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,502 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 87.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PB opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.00.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

