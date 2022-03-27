OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

CHD opened at $97.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.