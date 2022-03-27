OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,040,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $257.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.31 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

