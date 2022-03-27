OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 164.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $88.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.85.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Mizuho lifted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.