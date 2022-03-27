OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,969 shares of company stock worth $11,352,965 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $88.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

