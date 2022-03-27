OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,669,000 after buying an additional 135,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,523,000 after buying an additional 562,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

