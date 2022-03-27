OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,137 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $92.74 and a one year high of $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

