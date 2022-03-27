OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,146 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $156.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.15 and its 200 day moving average is $155.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

