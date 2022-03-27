OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,156 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $212.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

