OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,067 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Sysco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Sysco by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

