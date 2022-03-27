OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,742 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

