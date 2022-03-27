OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $215.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.70 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.