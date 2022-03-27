Ontology Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $183.91 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $542.36 million and $183.91 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001346 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00190312 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00028187 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00024315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.00417898 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

