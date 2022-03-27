OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.24 Million

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. OpenOcean has a market cap of $18.43 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00047667 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.59 or 0.07054688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,822.71 or 0.99921328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047409 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

