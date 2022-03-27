Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,923,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,306,740 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 8.36% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $170,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of OR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 980,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,084. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

