PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,614,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 3.6% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.14% of PayPal worth $304,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.76. 12,373,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,068,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.47.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

