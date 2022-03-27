Pendle (PENDLE) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.04 Million

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Pendle has a market cap of $18.04 million and approximately $562,227.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.53 or 0.06993080 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,679.83 or 0.99811298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

