PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $3,405.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00106248 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

