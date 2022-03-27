Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $183,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,919,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,254,000 after buying an additional 658,781 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.4% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,756,667. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

