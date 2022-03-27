Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 40.1% Higher This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $453.05 million and $1.62 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00005056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.65 or 0.00445029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00094628 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00106165 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007312 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,129,077 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.