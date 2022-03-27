PlayFuel Reaches One Day Volume of $3.09 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayFuel Profile

PLF is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

