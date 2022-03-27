POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Issues Earnings Results

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.76. 414,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,330. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNT. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 1,301.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 73,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 35.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

