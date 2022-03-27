Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Prada stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

