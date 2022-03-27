PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Update

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PRVCF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
