Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTEC opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $61.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 584.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 42,022 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 263.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

