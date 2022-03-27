Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the February 28th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 122,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 260,941 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the period. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 212,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,162. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

