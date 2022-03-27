Refinable (FINE) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.97 Million

Refinable (FINE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Refinable has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $3.97 million and $655,569.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.15 or 0.07032742 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.93 or 0.99993366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00046132 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.