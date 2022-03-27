Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of JPM opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.