renDOGE Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $391,024.03 and approximately $17,555.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00047049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.23 or 0.07052236 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.70 or 1.00102654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00044938 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

