Reviewing Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 20.04% 20.92% 16.39% Meta Materials -1,381.46% -17.24% -13.71%

96.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Monolithic Power Systems and Meta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00 Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus target price of $558.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.68%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Meta Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $1.21 billion 18.93 $242.02 million $5.06 97.14 Meta Materials $4.08 million 129.84 -$91.00 million N/A N/A

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Volatility & Risk

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Meta Materials on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. The Firm also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing, and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997, and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

Meta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

