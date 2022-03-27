Robust Token Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for approximately $11.83 or 0.00026524 BTC on major exchanges. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $282,689.60 and approximately $1,474.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00047049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.23 or 0.07052236 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.70 or 1.00102654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

