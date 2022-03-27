Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,974 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Snap-on worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snap-on by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,766,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Snap-on by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 437,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 120,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $208.82. 270,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,278. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

