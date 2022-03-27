RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. 44,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RWEOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($46.15) to €52.00 ($57.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($42.09) to €42.50 ($46.70) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.75) to €46.50 ($51.10) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.