Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 26.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,636,000 after purchasing an additional 237,115 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 12.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth $91,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.91. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

