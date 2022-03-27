SafeBlast Price Reaches $0.0000 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $288,155.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,789.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.94 or 0.00797077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00202847 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00021959 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.