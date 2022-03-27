Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.35. 5,149,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,960. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.67 and a one year high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.89.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

