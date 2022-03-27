Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 41,271 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 15.4% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 729,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,778,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,565. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.19 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

