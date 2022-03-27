salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of salesforce.com worth $189,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,817 shares of company stock worth $28,217,460. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,879. The stock has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

