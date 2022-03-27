Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

SNY stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

