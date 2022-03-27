Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Short Interest Down 59.5% in March

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,772,200 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 19,183,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,983,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Erste Group cut Sberbank of Russia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of SBRCY stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. Sberbank of Russia has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

