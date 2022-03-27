Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,114,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,034. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

