Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

SCHC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 258,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

