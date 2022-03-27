Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 193.8% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,708,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

