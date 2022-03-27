Shearwater Capital LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. Tesla comprises about 1.4% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $1,010.64. 20,644,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,958,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $889.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $944.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

