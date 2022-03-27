Shopping Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. Shopping has a total market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $528,406.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $8.71 or 0.00018573 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.21 or 0.07021615 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,820.95 or 0.99890067 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00045984 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 864,658 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

