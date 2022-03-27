Short Interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Expands By 104.8%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,100 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the February 28th total of 369,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ADiTx Therapeutics by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 124,920 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADiTx Therapeutics by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 108,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

